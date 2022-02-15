(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and emphasized that the United States' priority is to deescalate the situation with Russia, but any military aggression will trigger a swift response by Washington and its allies, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"The Secretary noted the United States and partners remain united in our commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including its economic and financial stability," Price said. "The Secretary highlighted that, although the United States' immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation, any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated and forceful response."