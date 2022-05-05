Blinken Tests Positive for COVID-19 - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via a PCR test," Price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Price said Blinken has been fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms and added that the Secretary of State will isolate at home and will work virtually.

Biden most recently tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Psaki added.