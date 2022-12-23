UrduPoint.com

Blinken Thanks Cavusoglu For Turkey's Efforts To Extend Grain Exports Deal - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Blinken Thanks Cavusoglu for Turkey's Efforts to Extend Grain Exports Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed appreciation for Ankara's efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for his government's efforts to ensure the continuation of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative," the statement said on Thursday.

Blinken also expressed his concern over the situation in Syria and underscored the importance of NATO unity amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the statement added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for food and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and have ended up in Europe. Putin has also voiced concerns that Russian grain and fertilizer products are not entering the global markets as stipulated by the agreement.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, has been extended for another 120 days.

Related Topics

NATO World United Nations Syria Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Price July November Market Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

2 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

2 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

3 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

3 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.