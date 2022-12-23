(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, expressed appreciation for Ankara's efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for his government's efforts to ensure the continuation of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative," the statement said on Thursday.

Blinken also expressed his concern over the situation in Syria and underscored the importance of NATO unity amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the statement added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for food and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and have ended up in Europe. Putin has also voiced concerns that Russian grain and fertilizer products are not entering the global markets as stipulated by the agreement.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, has been extended for another 120 days.