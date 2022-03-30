Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Support on Ukraine - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with N. Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski to congratulate him on his new position and thank him for Macedonia's support of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with N. Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski to congratulate him on his new position and thank him for Macedonia's support of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with North Macedonia Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. Secretary Blinken congratulated Prime Minister Kovachevski on his new position and on the formation of the new cabinet. The Secretary thanked North Macedonia for its unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of President Putin's continued brutal war of aggression," Price said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Blinken thanked Kovachevski for Macedonia's commitment to NATO as its newest member, as well as for hosting evacuees from Afghanistan, the readout said.

Blinken also said the United States looks forward to further cooperation with Macedonia on a number of security and defense issues to promote democracy and stability in the region, according to the readout.