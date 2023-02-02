UrduPoint.com

Blinken Thanks Serbia's Vucic For Constructive Engagement On EU Proposal - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Blinken Thanks Serbia's Vucic for Constructive Engagement on EU Proposal - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for his constructive engagement with respect to the European Union's proposal to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Blinken thanked President Vucic for his constructive engagement on the EU proposal to normalize relations with Kosovo," Price said in the readout on Wednesday. "The Secretary and President Vucic agreed that regional stability is essential for securing Serbia's European future."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in December that the European Union has presented the final version of its proposal for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, urging both sides to embark on "serious discussions."

However, Vucic said the EU proposal does not take into account Serbia's main concerns, but Belgrade would discuss it.

Vucic explained that he could neither fully accept nor reject the proposed document, adding that there could not be any deadline associated with it.

He raised the issue of establishing the Serbian communities in Kosovo and Metohija as had been agreed earlier under the auspices of the European Union.

Tensions flared after Kosovo's authorities required the local Serbs to re-register their car plates and feature the EU-standard letter code RKS, which stands for "Republic of Kosovo," instead of the Serbian identifier KM for Kosovska Mitrovica. The Kosovo Albanian authorities initially set a re-registration deadline for October 31 and began harassing and issuing fines to Serbs who did not re-register their car plates by November 21. However, that deadline was postponed as well amid negotiations in Brussels.

On November 23, Borrell announced that Serbia and Kosovo had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates. Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with markings indicating Kosovo cities, while the Kosovo-Albanian authorities promised to cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles. The head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre, welcomed the agreements and said that from then on the dialogue would focus on the normalization of ties.

Related Topics

European Union Vehicles Car Brussels Belgrade Price Serbia Albanian October November December From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

3 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.