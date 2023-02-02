(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for his constructive engagement with respect to the European Union's proposal to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Blinken thanked President Vucic for his constructive engagement on the EU proposal to normalize relations with Kosovo," Price said in the readout on Wednesday. "The Secretary and President Vucic agreed that regional stability is essential for securing Serbia's European future."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in December that the European Union has presented the final version of its proposal for the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, urging both sides to embark on "serious discussions."

However, Vucic said the EU proposal does not take into account Serbia's main concerns, but Belgrade would discuss it.

Vucic explained that he could neither fully accept nor reject the proposed document, adding that there could not be any deadline associated with it.

He raised the issue of establishing the Serbian communities in Kosovo and Metohija as had been agreed earlier under the auspices of the European Union.

Tensions flared after Kosovo's authorities required the local Serbs to re-register their car plates and feature the EU-standard letter code RKS, which stands for "Republic of Kosovo," instead of the Serbian identifier KM for Kosovska Mitrovica. The Kosovo Albanian authorities initially set a re-registration deadline for October 31 and began harassing and issuing fines to Serbs who did not re-register their car plates by November 21. However, that deadline was postponed as well amid negotiations in Brussels.

On November 23, Borrell announced that Serbia and Kosovo had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates. Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with markings indicating Kosovo cities, while the Kosovo-Albanian authorities promised to cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles. The head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre, welcomed the agreements and said that from then on the dialogue would focus on the normalization of ties.