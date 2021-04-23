WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a call thanked Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov for his country's support of peace and economic development in neighboring Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Uzbekistan's support of Afghanistan peace negotiations and Afghanistan's integration into the Central Asian economic space," Price said after their phone conversation on Thursday.

Kamilov attended the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process Dialogue in March of this year, where he and other Central Asian leaders discussed, among other topics, the social and economic recovery of Afghanistan, the release said.

Uzbekistan has also recently been working alongside Pakistan on the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project, which would help connect Afghanistan to the rest of the regional and global economies.