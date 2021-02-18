UrduPoint.com
Blinken To Address Shared Challenges At E3 Group Meeting On Thursday - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday will participate in a virtual meeting with counterparts from the E3 group of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to speak about shared challenges, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"The Secretary will also participate tomorrow in a virtual meeting with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom - the so-called E3 - to discuss our shared local challenges," Price said on Wednesday.

Price said Iran's nuclear program and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are expected to be among the issues discussed at the meeting.

The event this week will be a follow-up to the E3 engagement that took place in February.

