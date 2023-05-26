Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will next week visit new NATO member Finland where he will deliver a speech championing Ukraine's defense against Russia, the State Department said Friday

Blinken will travel on June 1-2 to Helsinki after a meeting of the Western alliance's foreign ministers in Oslo. He will first visit Sweden, which is also seeking to join NATO, and will meet all three countries' prime ministers.

In Helsinki, Blinken will meet deliver a speech "to highlight all the ways in which Russia's aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken will outline "our continued efforts to support Ukraine's defense of its territory, sovereignty and democracy in pursuit of a just and durable peace," he said.

The Oslo meeting will prepare for a summit of NATO leaders in July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Several former Soviet bloc NATO members are seeking formal commitments to Ukraine at the summit, even if a formal offer to join looks distant.

Dereck Hogan, the top US diplomat for Europe, indicated that the United States -- by far the largest military power in NATO -- was in no rush to make formal promises to Ukraine. Under NATO's Article Five, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

"We will look for ways to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations but right now," Hogan told reporters, "the immediate needs in Ukraine are practical and so we should be focused on building Ukraine's defense and deterrence capabilities."