UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Address Ukraine War From New NATO Member Finland

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Blinken to address Ukraine war from new NATO member Finland

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will next week visit new NATO member Finland where he will deliver a speech championing Ukraine's defense against Russia, the State Department said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will next week visit new NATO member Finland where he will deliver a speech championing Ukraine's defense against Russia, the State Department said Friday.

Blinken will travel on June 1-2 to Helsinki after a meeting of the Western alliance's foreign ministers in Oslo. He will first visit Sweden, which is also seeking to join NATO, and will meet all three countries' prime ministers.

In Helsinki, Blinken will meet deliver a speech "to highlight all the ways in which Russia's aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken will outline "our continued efforts to support Ukraine's defense of its territory, sovereignty and democracy in pursuit of a just and durable peace," he said.

The Oslo meeting will prepare for a summit of NATO leaders in July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Several former Soviet bloc NATO members are seeking formal commitments to Ukraine at the summit, even if a formal offer to join looks distant.

Dereck Hogan, the top US diplomat for Europe, indicated that the United States -- by far the largest military power in NATO -- was in no rush to make formal promises to Ukraine. Under NATO's Article Five, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

"We will look for ways to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations but right now," Hogan told reporters, "the immediate needs in Ukraine are practical and so we should be focused on building Ukraine's defense and deterrence capabilities."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Democracy Visit Helsinki Vilnius Oslo Alliance United States Sweden Finland June July All Top

Recent Stories

Govt urged for Urdu tax return forms to boost taxp ..

Govt urged for Urdu tax return forms to boost taxpayer base

13 seconds ago
 14 gamblers arrested from Korangi

14 gamblers arrested from Korangi

14 seconds ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat Urges Baghdad to Boost Bankin ..

Top Iranian Diplomat Urges Baghdad to Boost Banking Cooperation - Foreign Minist ..

16 seconds ago
 US Sentences Oath Keepers' Watkins to 8.5 Years fo ..

US Sentences Oath Keepers' Watkins to 8.5 Years for Her Role in January 6 Riot - ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab's 14-year-old swimmer Sadiq clinches gold m ..

Punjab's 14-year-old swimmer Sadiq clinches gold medal in 34th National Games

1 minute ago
 Buitrago wins key Giro 19th stage, Thomas holds ra ..

Buitrago wins key Giro 19th stage, Thomas holds race lead

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.