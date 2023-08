Blinken to Announce $362Mln for Countries Facing Severe Food Insecurity - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday will announce $362 million in humanitarian assistance for countries facing severe food insecurity, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said.

"Today, after UN Security Council, Secretary Blinken will announce $362 million in additional humanitarian assistance through USAID for countries facing severe food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine and Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Coleman told reporters.