Blinken to Announce New Deliverables to Support ASEAN Economic Recovery - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be announcing new deliverables intended to support the economic recovery of ASEAN nations from the impact of COVID-19 during an upcoming ministerial meeting with the group, a senior State Department official said.

"Tomorrow evening, August 3, the secretary will co-chair the US-ASEAN ministerial, a meeting of the 10 ASEAN nations and the US. In addition to addressing pressing policy issues, the secretary will announce several new and exciting deliverables to support ASEAN's economic recovery," the officia said on Monday.