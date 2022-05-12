UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Attend NATO Meeting In Berlin, Trade Council Session In Paris On May 14-16

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Blinken to Attend NATO Meeting in Berlin, Trade Council Session in Paris on May 14-16

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on May 14 and US-EU trade talks in Paris on May 15, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on May 14 and US-EU trade talks in Paris on May 15, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany and France May 14-16 to attend the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, and join the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Paris-Saclay, France," Price said.

In Berlin on May 14, Blinken will discuss with NATO allies their "unified response" to Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the upcoming leaders' summit in Madrid.

"Allies will also adopt a new NATO Strategic Concept to guide the Alliance's work over the next decade," Price said.

On May 15, Blinken will visit Paris for a US-EU trade meeting. He will be joined by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"They will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity. The Secretary, accompanied by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, will also meet with business and civil society stakeholders to hear their views on the TTC's past and future work," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Business Ukraine Katherine Russia Civil Society France Visit Germany Guide Paris Berlin Madrid Alliance Price May Commerce

Recent Stories

Traffic police accelerates campaign against smoke ..

Traffic police accelerates campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

37 seconds ago
 Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash: state ..

Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash: state media

41 seconds ago
 Mercury shoots up to 47 degree in Nawabshah

Mercury shoots up to 47 degree in Nawabshah

43 seconds ago
 Man dies in road mishap near Mach

Man dies in road mishap near Mach

45 seconds ago
 Chinese Rover's Discovery Gives Surprise Insight I ..

Chinese Rover's Discovery Gives Surprise Insight Into Mars's Water History

3 minutes ago
 Locals protest against brick kilns for creating po ..

Locals protest against brick kilns for creating pollution

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.