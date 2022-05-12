Blinken to Attend NATO Meeting in Berlin, Trade Council Session in Paris on May 14-16

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on May 14 and US-EU trade talks in Paris on May 15, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany and France May 14-16 to attend the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, and join the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Paris-Saclay, France," Price said.

In Berlin on May 14, Blinken will discuss with NATO allies their "unified response" to Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the upcoming leaders' summit in Madrid.

"Allies will also adopt a new NATO Strategic Concept to guide the Alliance's work over the next decade," Price said.

On May 15, Blinken will visit Paris for a US-EU trade meeting. He will be joined by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"They will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity. The Secretary, accompanied by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, will also meet with business and civil society stakeholders to hear their views on the TTC's past and future work," the spokesman added.