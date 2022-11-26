Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dept

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Romania next week to take part in the NATO Ministerial and hold separate meetings with the Alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, State Department spokesman Ned price announced in a statement on Friday.

"Blinken will travel to Bucharest, Romania November 28-30, where he will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting," Price said. "The NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting will focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, implementation of NATO's new Strategic Concept, including challenges from the People's Republic of China, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure, and NATO's efforts to build capacity and strengthen resilience in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova.

During the visit, Blinken will hold separate meetings with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, as well as Stoltenberg, Price noted.

Blinken will also attend a working dinner with his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba, Price said.

While in Bucharest, Blinken and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will tour the exhibit, "We the People - 25 Years of Strategic Partnership," Price said.

