UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken To Chair UN Security Council Meeting On Syria On March 29 - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Blinken to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on Syria on March 29 - State Dept

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a virtual visit to the United Nations on Monday to meet UN officials and chair a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in war-torn Syria, State Department spokesperson Ned price announced on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will travel virtually to New York City on March 29 to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council, meet with UN officials, and meet with the staff of the United States Mission to the United Nations," Price said in a statement. "Blinken will chair a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria where he will reinforce the United States' support for the Syrian people, for a nationwide ceasefire, and for unhindered access that will allow humanitarian assistance to reach vulnerable communities throughout the country."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Visit Price New York United States March

Recent Stories

NUSTâ€™s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

13 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

54 minutes ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

14 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak conduct anti-corona, anti-littering ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.