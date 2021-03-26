Blinken to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on Syria on March 29 - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a virtual visit to the United Nations on Monday to meet UN officials and chair a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in war-torn Syria, State Department spokesperson Ned price announced on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will travel virtually to New York City on March 29 to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council, meet with UN officials, and meet with the staff of the United States Mission to the United Nations," Price said in a statement. "Blinken will chair a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria where he will reinforce the United States' support for the Syrian people, for a nationwide ceasefire, and for unhindered access that will allow humanitarian assistance to reach vulnerable communities throughout the country."