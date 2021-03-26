Blinken to Co-Host Virtual Meeting of Anti-IS Coalition Ministers on March 30 - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will co-chair a meeting of top diplomats of the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria to discuss ways to sustain their campaign against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group, the State Department said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will join Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes in co-hosting a virtual meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Small Group on March 30 to review continuing efforts in the campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of ISIS," the release said.