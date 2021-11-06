UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Convene Virtual Ministerial Meeting On COVID On November 10 - State Dept.

Blinken to Convene Virtual Ministerial Meeting on COVID on November 10 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that he will convene a virtual ministerial meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic next week to discuss joint international steps to accelerate vaccination and finance global health security, among other issues.

"This global pandemic requires global action - and continued focus - which is why I will convene a virtual COVID-19 Ministerial on November 10, 2021," Blinken said in a statement. "Together with my counterparts and leaders from regional and international organizations, we will assess the current state of the global response to COVID-19, the virus's impact, and the threat of future pandemics."

