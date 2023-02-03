Blinken to Delay China Visit Over Alleged Spy Balloon - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will delay his upcoming visit to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana, ABC news reported on Friday, citing US officials.

The officials said Blinken did not want the balloon matter to overshadow his meetings with Chinese officials.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the "balloon" is a civilian airship used for scientific research, which deviated from its course due to wind.