UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Delay China Visit Over Alleged Spy Balloon - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Blinken to Delay China Visit Over Alleged Spy Balloon - Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will delay his upcoming visit to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana, ABC News reported on Friday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will delay his upcoming visit to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana, ABC news reported on Friday, citing US officials.

The officials said Blinken did not want the balloon matter to overshadow his meetings with Chinese officials.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the "balloon" is a civilian airship used for scientific research, which deviated from its course due to wind.

Related Topics

China Visit Montana Beijing From

Recent Stories

Blinken Was Ready to Depart for Beijing Tonight, B ..

Blinken Was Ready to Depart for Beijing Tonight, But Time Not Right for Trip - S ..

20 seconds ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) overrules office objec ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) overrules office objection to plea of PTI's former M ..

21 seconds ago
 US jobs surge, tech concerns send stocks lower, do ..

US jobs surge, tech concerns send stocks lower, dollar higher

23 seconds ago
 Mother, baby among 12 migrants who died crossing t ..

Mother, baby among 12 migrants who died crossing to Italy

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Algeria explore cooperation in defence indust ..

UAE, Algeria explore cooperation in defence industries

15 minutes ago
 CDigital organizes Launch event of IdeaHub S2 in A ..

CDigital organizes Launch event of IdeaHub S2 in AJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.