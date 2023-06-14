UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Discuss China's Interest In Ukraine Peace During Beijing Trip - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Blinken to Discuss China's Interest in Ukraine Peace During Beijing Trip - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss the prospects for peace in Ukraine with Chinese officials during his upcoming trip to Beijing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"If China is serious about pursuing a peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, of course that would be important and that would be useful. I'm sure that this will be a matter of conversation during the trip," Miller said during a press briefing.

Blinken is also expected to raise concerns about Chinese actions in a number of areas, including cross-Taiwan strait issues, Beijing's alignment with Russia on the conflict in Ukraine and its alleged ties to the fentanyl trade, Miller said.

Blinken is scheduled to visit Beijing from June 18-19. Blinken was set to travel to China earlier this year, but the top diplomat suspended the trip following the transit of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon across the United States.�

