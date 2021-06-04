US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the renewal of the UN cross-border aid deliveries mechanism into Syria ahead of the UN Security Council's vote on the issue next month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday in a press conference in Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the renewal of the UN cross-border aid deliveries mechanism into Syria ahead of the UN Security Council's vote on the issue next month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday in a press conference in Turkey.

"Secretary Blinken will raise it with his counterpart as well, and in all our engagements with the Russians moving forward to July 10th, we will be pushing them to be accommodating on this issue when it's brought before the Security Council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US diplomat also said upon her return to New York next week, she will brief the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, and other UN Security Council members on her visit to the remaining crossing to bring humanitarian assistance into northwest Syria from Turkey, Bab al-Hawa.

"I will share with him what I saw on the border - the concerns that people have, the worry that they have that this one lifeline that they have for humanitarian assistance might be closed off," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Last year, the UN Security Council's voted to reduce the number of border crossings to only one. First authorized in 2014, the mechanism used four points to deliver aid to the Arab Republic.

Russia had previously argued that with the transfer of northwestern territories under the control of Damascus and the progress reached in delivering aid from within the country, the council should return to distributing aid from within the Arab Republic.