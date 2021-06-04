UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken To Discuss Cross-Border Aid Mechanism's Renewal With Lavrov - US Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:51 PM

Blinken to Discuss Cross-Border Aid Mechanism's Renewal with Lavrov - US Envoy to UN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the renewal of the UN cross-border aid deliveries mechanism into Syria ahead of the UN Security Council's vote on the issue next month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday in a press conference in Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the renewal of the UN cross-border aid deliveries mechanism into Syria ahead of the UN Security Council's vote on the issue next month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday in a press conference in Turkey.

"Secretary Blinken will raise it with his counterpart as well, and in all our engagements with the Russians moving forward to July 10th, we will be pushing them to be accommodating on this issue when it's brought before the Security Council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US diplomat also said upon her return to New York next week, she will brief the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, and other UN Security Council members on her visit to the remaining crossing to bring humanitarian assistance into northwest Syria from Turkey, Bab al-Hawa.

"I will share with him what I saw on the border - the concerns that people have, the worry that they have that this one lifeline that they have for humanitarian assistance might be closed off," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Last year, the UN Security Council's voted to reduce the number of border crossings to only one. First authorized in 2014, the mechanism used four points to deliver aid to the Arab Republic.

Russia had previously argued that with the transfer of northwestern territories under the control of Damascus and the progress reached in delivering aid from within the country, the council should return to distributing aid from within the Arab Republic.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Vote Damascus Visit Progress New York July Border All From Share Arab

Recent Stories

Impossible to Heal Libya in Lifespan of One Govern ..

3 minutes ago

Japan approves Roomi Foods Vapour as mango export ..

3 minutes ago

Senator Calls on Congress to Probe US Links to Wuh ..

3 minutes ago

677 vaccination centres made functional in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid Jamil appointed Chief (Tax Reforms)

7 minutes ago

District Admin constitutes task force to accelerat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.