Blinken to Discuss Deescalation of Ukraine Situation at Munich Conference - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in the Munich Conference where he will hold meetings with allies to discuss efforts to deescalate the situation concerning Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will travel to Munich, Germany, February 17 to 20, 2022 to attend the Munich Security Conference," Price said. "On the sidelines of the conference, the Secretary will have the opportunity to discuss with allies and partners our coordinated, ongoing efforts to urge Russia to deescalate and choose the path of diplomacy as well as our readiness to impose severe costs should Russia further invade Ukraine."