Blinken to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With German Officials Next Week - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise the issue of Nord Stream 2 pipeline with German officials his trip to Europe next week, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker told reporters.

"We will meet separately with the Germans in a bilat-format. Nord Stream 2 remains an issue. You've heard that from the President, from the secretary, from the spokesman, and we will continue to make very clear to the Germans our views of that project, that it should stop," Reeker said during a briefing on Friday.