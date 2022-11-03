Blinken to Discuss North Korea Threat During Trip to Region Later This Month - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss the issue of the threat posed by North Korea during his visit to the region later this month, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary we expect will have an opportunity to travel to the region later this month... And he'll have an opportunity to discuss the threat that the DPRK poses," Price said.

North Korea has launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan in the past 24 hours. Pyongyang said it was in retaliation for a South Korean "provocation," including its recent joint drills with the United States.