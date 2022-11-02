UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Discuss Range Of Iran-Related Issues At G7 Ministerial Meeting - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Blinken to Discuss Range of Iran-Related Issues at G7 Ministerial Meeting - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss anti-government protests in Iran and other issues pertinent to the situation in that country, among other issues, during the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meeting in Germany, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations Affairs Nerissa Cook said on Tuesday.

Blinken will visit Germany from November 3-4 for the G7 foreign ministers' meetings on topics including Iran, the conflict in Ukraine, climate change and global health security, the US State Department said earlier in the day.

"On Friday, November 4, the Secretary will attend morning meetings focused on the ongoing protests in Iran and the violent response by the regime," Cook said during a press briefing. "I would not be surprised if other elements of Iran are discussed, but we do not want to prejudge how that discussion goes."

The discussion on Iran comes amid public protests around the country, sparked by the death of 22--year-old Mahsa Amini.

Demonstrators allege Amini was beaten by Iran's so-called Morality Police, while the government contends she suffered a heart attack while in custody and has provided video evidence to that effect.

The Biden administration has expressed support for the protesters in Iran and taken steps to try to bolster internet access in the country, while also sanctioning a number of Iranian officials.

The G7 meeting comes amid allegations of Iran provisioning drones for use by Russia in Ukraine, which both Moscow and Tehran deny.

The meeting also comes amid stalled negotiations that intended to revive the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Biden administration claims that Iran has not come forward with a constructive response to its proposals, while Iran asserts that it is ready to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal as soon as the United States is willing to do so.

