Blinken To Discuss Russia At NATO Ministerial Next Week - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects next week to have a discussion on relations with Russia at the NATO ministerial in Brussels and on its margins, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker told reporters on Friday

"I think there will be clearly a discussion about Russia at the NATO ministerial and in the margins. We will engage with our allies to discuss different views of Russia and how we can engage with Russia in ways that obviously advance our collective interest but remain very clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses," Reeker said during a phone briefing.

"We expect even as you see in recent days our relationship with Russia to remain a challenge. Clearly NATO is very aware of it. And it is one, I think, we are prepared for."

The US, Reeker added, seeks predictable and stable relations with Russia but will not shy away from adversarial elements. Where there are opportunities for the relationship to be constructive and in Washington's interest the US will pursue them, he added.

