Blinken to Discuss Russia, China With NATO, European Allies on Upcoming Trip - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss cooperation with NATO and other European partners on challenges related to Russia and China during his upcoming trip to the region, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan said on Friday.

Blinken is set to visit Sweden, Norway and Finland from May 29 to June 2, where he will participate in a meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council and an informal NATO ministerial.

The US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting will take place in Sweden, after which Blinken will travel to Norway for the informal NATO ministerial.

"In teeing up for the summit in Vilnius, the informal ministerial next week will focus a bit more on ways we can respond to those destabilizing influences (of China)," Hogan said during a press briefing.

The United States looks to make progress on "key deliverables" for the Vilnius summit, including continued support for Ukraine, Hogan said.

Ministers will also focus on deepening global partnerships, specifically with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, Hogan added.

At the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, the US expects continued progress in areas including "holding Russia accountable" and supporting Ukraine, Senior Advisor for the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Ruth Berry said.

Participants will work on export controls and the misuse of technology, the clean-tech transition, technology cooperation, and trade and supply chains, Berry said.

In Finland, Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to highlight support for the new NATO ally. Blinken will also deliver a speech on allies' efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.