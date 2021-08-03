Blinken to Discuss South China Sea, Myanmar During ASEAN Meetings This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week will discuss a range of mutual issues concerning the South China Sea, Myanmar (Burma), and the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"During this week's meetings, Secretary Blinken will... reiterate US positions on pressing regional issues, including calling on the Burmese junta to immediately end the violence and restore Burma to the path of democracy; supporting freedom of the seas in the South China Sea," Price said.

Blinken will urge ASEAN member states to fully implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Price said.

Blinken and his counterparts will also discuss efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including economic recovery efforts, and climate change, Price said.

The virtual ASEAN meetings will take place Monday through Friday.