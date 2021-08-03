UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Discuss South China Sea, Myanmar During ASEAN Meetings This Week - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Blinken to Discuss South China Sea, Myanmar During ASEAN Meetings This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week will discuss a range of mutual issues concerning the South China Sea, Myanmar (Burma), and the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"During this week's meetings, Secretary Blinken will... reiterate US positions on pressing regional issues, including calling on the Burmese junta to immediately end the violence and restore Burma to the path of democracy; supporting freedom of the seas in the South China Sea," Price said.

Blinken will urge ASEAN member states to fully implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Price said.

Blinken and his counterparts will also discuss efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including economic recovery efforts, and climate change, Price said.

The virtual ASEAN meetings will take place Monday through Friday.

Related Topics

United Nations China Burma Price Myanmar North Korea Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

1 hour ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

26 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

2 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

26 minutes ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

36 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.