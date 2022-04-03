UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Discuss Ukraine With NATO, G7 Ministers In Brussels On April 5-7 - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Blinken to Discuss Ukraine With NATO, G7 Ministers in Brussels on April 5-7 - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels on April 5-7 to participate in NATO and G7 ministerial meetings on Ukraine, the State Department said on Sunday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 5 to 7, 2022, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial. At the Ministerial, the Secretary will have the opportunity to highlight NATO's essential role in preserving Transatlantic security," the release read.

Assistance to Ukraine will also be high on the meeting's agenda, the State Department said, adding that Blinken will also attend the G7 meeting.

"The Secretary will also join a G7 ministerial meeting and hold additional discussions with other Allies and partners," the State Department said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

