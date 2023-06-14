Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks with senior officials on a range of bilateral issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Blinken will travel to Beijing, the People's Republic of China (PRC), and London, the United Kingdom, June 16-21," Miller said. "While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship. He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."