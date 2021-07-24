Blinken to Discuss with Indian Officials Route to Stability in Afghanistan - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to discuss ways to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan during talks with Indian officials in New Delhi next week, Acting Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson told reporters on Friday.

"We expect that all the countries in the region have a shared interest in a stable and secure Afghanistan going forward, and so we will certainly be looking at talking with our Indian partners about how we can work together to realize that goal, to find ways to bring the parties together and continue to pursue a negotiated settlement to end the longstanding war," Thompson said in response to a question about whether Afghanistan would be on the agenda.