Blinken to Focus on Belarus, Russia During Upcoming Trip to Latvia, Sweden - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will focus during his upcoming trip to Latvia and Sweden on the issue of working together to respond to challenges posed by Belarus and Russia, among other topics, Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on Friday.

Blinken will head to Latvia and Sweden next week where he will meet with senior officials and participate in NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial events.

"A key focus will be how we can work together in responding to challenges like Belarus and Russia and other topics such as economic cooperation and Holocaust issues," Donfried said.