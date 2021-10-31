WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, according to the State Department's schedule.

The talks will be held in Rome, where the G20 summit is currently underway.

Blinken is also expected to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, according to the US State Department.

On Saturday, Wang Yi held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two emphasized the importance of convening a summit of UN Security Council permanent members to find an effective response to global challenges.