UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Hold Talks With China's Foreign Minister Sunday - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:00 AM

Blinken to Hold Talks With China's Foreign Minister Sunday - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, according to the State Department's schedule.

The talks will be held in Rome, where the G20 summit is currently underway.

Blinken is also expected to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, according to the US State Department.

On Saturday, Wang Yi held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two emphasized the importance of convening a summit of UN Security Council permanent members to find an effective response to global challenges.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Rome North Korea Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

5 hours ago
 Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 20 ..

Memorable closing of Aqdar World Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

5 hours ago
 Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 k ..

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

5 hours ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.