Blinken to Hold Trilateral Meeting With Armenian, Azerbaijan Counterparts on June 29

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, to discuss reaching a potential peace agreement between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"(On Thursday) of this week, Secretary Blinken will meet with Foreign Ministers from both Azerbaijan and Armenia," Miller said during a press briefing. "We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues."

However, bilateral talks with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, who is in Washington, will commence on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, Miller added.

The last trilateral meeting between Blinken, Bayramov and Mirzoyan was held on May 1 in Washington.

On May 17, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity within the so-called Soviet administrative borders. Pashinyan later said that the 86,600 square kilometers (33,400 square miles) of Azerbaijan territory that Yerevan is willing to recognize also includes the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.