Blinken To Host Egyptian Counterpart In Washington On November 8 - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for strategic talks on Monday, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will welcome Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his team to Washington, DC on November 8 and 9 for the US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue," the State Department said in a press release.

The US and Egyptian delegations will discuss international and regional issues, human rights, and bilateral cooperation on economic, judicial, security, education, and cultural issues, the release said.

