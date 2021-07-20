Blinken to Host Iraqi Foreign Minister for Talks in Washington on Friday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Washington on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"On Friday, the Secretary will host the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Doctor Fuad Hussein, for the fourth meeting of the US-Iraq Strategic dialogue," Price told reporters.

US and Iraqi officials will review Iraq's political, economic and security situation, Price said.