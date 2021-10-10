Blinken to Host Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers on Wednesday - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) US Secretary Antony Blinken will welcome Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Washington on Wednesday to discuss reconciliation.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13," a statement read.

There will be three meetings held separately and in a trilateral setting. Blinken tweeted that he looked forward to the talks to discuss "accomplishments since the signing of the Abraham Accords and other important issues."