Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washington on November 10 - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington next week, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce that Secretary Blinken will host Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba next week for the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission that will take place next week on November 10," Price said during a press briefing.