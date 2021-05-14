Blinken to Join Christchurch Call Leaders' Summit Against Terrorist Internet Content

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to take part on Friday in the Christchurch Call to Action Leaders' Summit to eradicate terrorist and extremist use of the internet a week after Washington announced it was joining the effort.

Initiated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2019 in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings, the summit aims to bring together governments and tech companies to end the ability for extremists and terrorists to use the internet. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week in a statement that the US will be joining the Christchurch Call.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate virtually in the Christchurch Call to Action Leaders' Summit today, representing the United States as the newest signatory to the pledge," a State Department press release said.

"Secretary Blinken will discuss U.S. efforts to prevent the misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes while upholding the freedoms and protections afforded by the Constitution."

Brenton Tarrant received a life sentence without parole - the first ever in New Zealand's history - for killing 51 people and injuring 40 others during an attack on a mosque and Islamic center in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019. The shooter live-streamed the attack on social media and he had posted a racist manifesto online shortly before committing the crime.