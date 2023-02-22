US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to New York City to attend a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on the anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to New York City to attend a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on the anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City February 23-24 to attend the United Nations Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine, marking one year of Russia's brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine," spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

Blinken will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "discuss the broad range of economic, security, and humanitarian support the United States and other UN Member States are continuing to provide to Ukraine, and in particular the imperative to sustain and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a vital means of addressing the global food security crisis.

"

The secretary will also discuss the need for enhanced humanitarian assistance and humanitarian access to the people of Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes, the spokesman added.