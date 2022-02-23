Blinken to Make Announcement Tuesday About Meeting With Lavrov - Senior US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make an announcement later in the day about a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.

"With respect to the potential discussions between Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov, I would just refer you to the State Department. Secretary Blinken is about to give remarks and I think we'll have more to say on that," the official said on Tuesday.