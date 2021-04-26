UrduPoint.com
Blinken To Make Virtual Trip To Kenya, Nigeria On Tuesday - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a virtual trip to Kenya and Nigeria on Tuesday for talks with senior leaders on a range of issues including trade and the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Blinken will embark tomorrow, April 27, on his first virtual trip to Africa, where he will visit Kenya and Nigeria," Price said in a statement. "During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President [Muhammadu] Buhari and Foreign Minister [Geoffrey] Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance."

Blinken's Kenya visit will include talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, Price said.

