Blinken To Make 'Virtual Trip' To Mexico, Canada On Friday - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Blinken to Make 'Virtual Trip' to Mexico, Canada on Friday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his first "virtual" foreign visits to Mexico and Canada on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will embark tomorrow on his first 'virtual trip,' visiting Mexico and Canada on February 26.  Secretary Blinken's virtual travel prioritizes the health and safety of everyone involved, while demonstrating the significance of our partnerships with our neighbors and some of our closest partners," Price said in a statement.

During his Mexico "visit," Blinken will hold separate meetings with Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrad and Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier to discuss a range of issues including bilateral trade, shared security challenges, migration and climate change, Price said.

"During a visit to the Paso Del Norte port of entry ” which links El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico ” Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard will discuss cooperation between Mexico and the United States to manage migration flows and travel across the U.

S.-Mexico border," he added.

Later in the day, Blinken will travel "virtually" to Canada for follow-up talks on President Joe Biden's first virtual bilateral meeting earlier this week with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Price said.

Blinken's talks with Trudeau, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and other cabinet members will address topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, as well as "taking bold action on climate change, defending human rights in the Western Hemisphere and around the world, and bolstering our shared defense and security," Price said.

The top US diplomat will also meet with local students in both countries to discuss "opportunities and policy options" for the two countries, Price said.

