Blinken To Meet Key West African Presidents To Rally Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday meets the presidents of Nigeria and Ivory Coast in a bid to forge a united front with key African democracies as crises engulf the world.
In Abidjan, Blinken will meet Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, a veteran leader who has won US praise for consolidating democracy, before heading to Abuja to see Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, elected last year on a platform of economic reforms.
The two West Africa powers, one English-speaking and one French-speaking, have largely stood by the United States despite unease in much of the continent over the Western focus on arming Ukraine and, more recently, US support for Israel.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, and Ivory Coast -- as well as Kenya in East Africa -- joined the United States in a United Nations vote in 2022 to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From World
-
Israel loses 24 soldiers in deadliest day of Gaza ground war5 minutes ago
-
China's Zhejiang sees GDP growth of 6 pct in 202325 minutes ago
-
Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID25 minutes ago
-
China's soybean output hits record high in 202325 minutes ago
-
Japan's bullet train service partly suspended due to power outage25 minutes ago
-
Wife of Malaysia former finance minister charged in assets case35 minutes ago
-
At least 50 injured in major earthquake on China-Kyrgyzstan border1 hour ago
-
Egypt held to Cape Verde draw without Salah but through to AFCON last 161 hour ago
-
Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn1 hour ago
-
Taliban restricting Afghan women from working, seeking health care: UN1 hour ago
-
Evidences, sources prove India supports terrorism in Balochistan: Global Times3 hours ago
-
STF brings together over 100 Industry representatives3 hours ago