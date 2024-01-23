Open Menu

Blinken To Meet Key West African Presidents To Rally Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday meets the presidents of Nigeria and Ivory Coast in a bid to forge a united front with key African democracies as crises engulf the world.

In Abidjan, Blinken will meet Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, a veteran leader who has won US praise for consolidating democracy, before heading to Abuja to see Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, elected last year on a platform of economic reforms.

The two West Africa powers, one English-speaking and one French-speaking, have largely stood by the United States despite unease in much of the continent over the Western focus on arming Ukraine and, more recently, US support for Israel.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, and Ivory Coast -- as well as Kenya in East Africa -- joined the United States in a United Nations vote in 2022 to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

