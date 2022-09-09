UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Meet Mexican President To Discuss Trade, Migration On September 12 - State Dept

Published September 09, 2022

Blinken to Meet Mexican President to Discuss Trade, Migration on September 12 - State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Monday on the sidelines of the High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) between the countries to discuss trade, drug trafficking, and irregular migration in the Americas, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Friday

"Secretary Blinken plans to meet with President Lopez Obrador and Foreign Secretary Ebrard to discuss not only the HLED and our economic relationship, but other shared priorities, including our joint work to address fentanyl and our ongoing cooperation and efforts to mainly address irregular migration in the Americas," Nichols told a briefing.

