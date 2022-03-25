UrduPoint.com

Blinken To Meet With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince During Visit To Morocco - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Blinken to Meet With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince During Visit to Morocco - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with the Abu Dhabi crown prince in Morocco next week to discuss regional security and international matters, Department of State Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Acting Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert said on Thursday.

"While in Rabat, the Secretary will also meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international developments," Lempert said during a conference call.

Earlier this month, US media reported that Saudi and UAE leaders ignored calls from the White House to discuss efforts to increase oil production amid the West's efforts to isolate Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

