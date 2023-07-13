Open Menu

Blinken To Meet With China's Top Diplomat In Jakarta On Thursday - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Blinken to Meet With China's Top Diplomat in Jakarta on Thursday - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday, according to Blinken's public schedule, distributed by the State Department.

The meeting will be held at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (10:15 GMT), the message said, adding that the schedule is subject to change.

The ASEAN foreign ministers meeting is being held in Jakarta from July 13-15.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in early July that Blinken will visit Indonesia to discuss Russia, the situation in the South China Sea, stress Washington's commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as participate in the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and ASEAN Regional Forum. Blinken will also participate in the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Visit Jakarta Indonesia July From Asia P

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

6 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

8 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

8 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

8 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

8 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

8 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

8 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

8 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

8 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World