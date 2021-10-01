Blinken to Meet With French Officials in Paris Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with French officials in Paris next week amid the diplomatic dispute over the AUKUS alliance, Agence France-Presse reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier on Friday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a meeting with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne to discuss confidence-building measures.