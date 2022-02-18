Blinken to Meet With German, French, UK Counterparts in Munich on Friday - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Munich Security Conference on Friday will have bilateral and multilateral meetings with his French, UK, German, and Qatari counterparts, according to the State Department.

"Blinken meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in Munich, Germany," the State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken will also have bilateral meetings with his French, German, and Qatari counterparts throughout the day on the margins of the conference, according to the State Department.

Blinken will be alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith in Munich. Harris is scheduled to have a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a joint meeting with the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to discuss the Ukraine crisis, according to a senior US administration official.

On Saturday, Harris will have bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the official said. Harris' meeting with Zelenskyy will include talks about the United States providing economic and security assistance to Ukraine, the official said.

The United Nations Security Council convened on Thursday to address concerns in the region. Blinken made a last-minute appearance to give remarks on the matter, calling for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The Russian side emphasized at the UN Security Council meeting that the United States and its NATO allies must address Moscow's security concerns in the region, which includes limiting the alliance's expansion to the East near Russia's borders.