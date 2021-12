Blinken to Meet With Lavrov in Stochholm on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the US State Department.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Lavrov and Blinken would meet on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers' summit on December 2-3.