Blinken To Meet With President Xi During China Visit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 09:32 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the country, marking the first time a top US diplomat has met with the Chinese leader in five years, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people in the know.

Biden's long-anticipated visit to China is expected to begin on Sunday and last for two days, according to the report.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that Blinken would seek to revive some of the bilateral mechanisms that China discontinued in response to the visit of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last year.

