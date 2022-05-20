Blinken To Meet With Saudi Deputy Defense Chief In Washington On Friday - State Dept.
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 07:09 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Washington on Friday, the State Department said
"Secretary Blinken joins Deputy Secretary Sherman and meets with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al Saud at the Department of State," the statement said.