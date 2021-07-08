Blinken to Meet With Saudi Deputy Defense Minister on Wednesday - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in a meeting between the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman and senior US diplomats later on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"The [Saudi] deputy defense minister [bin Salman] will be in the building later today. He will be meeting with a couple of senior [US] State Department officials. I expect the Secretary [Blinken] will have a chance to take part in part of that meeting," Ned Price said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said that he had extensive talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior military officials during his visit to Washington.

The Saudi defense official is visiting Washington for a series of meetings and has already met with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman and US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking to discuss the situation in Ethiopia and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.